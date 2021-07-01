Monty Williams and his words of admiration for Chris Paul: “It’s just authentic”

Phoenix Suns this morning has achieved the goal of reaching its first NBA Finals since 1993 (the third in its history). He has achieved it after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 (4-2) of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 Playoffs, and after an exhibition of his star, Chris paul: 41 points, eight assists and 7-8 in triples (87.5% T3).

Indeed, Paul has starred in one of the most emotional moments of the night after wrapping himself in a long hug with the head coach of the Suns, Monty williams. The ‘head coach’ spoke about CP3 in the post-match press conference, and he did so with deep respect and admiration:

“He is a just authentic player. I just wanted to hug him. I really enjoyed watching him throughout the game and excited in the celebration. He is someone different from the rest,” Williams said.