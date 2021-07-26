Montrezl Harrell plays a pachanga, hangs from the ring … and breaks the board!

No one doubts the intensity with which Montrezl

Harrell play. The interior of the Lakers He is one of the most physical players in the league and he shows it even in the summer pachangas.

Harrell participated in a match of the ProAm of the AEBL, a summer league that brings together professional and amateur players, as many others do between seasons.

However, what no one expected was that Harrell would finish breaking the board with one of his dunks. The Lakers man caught the ball, smashed the rim and the glass broke.

