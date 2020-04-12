The Montreal WTA Tournament has been canceled due to coronavirus, as reported by the female circuit This Saturday in a statement, explaining that the Canadian authorities have prohibited the holding any event until August 31, date that includes the category contest ‘WTA Premier 5’ that is disputed on hard court.

04/12/2020 at 10:38

CEST

EFE

“The WTA event in Montreal will be postponed until 2021 as a result of recent measures enacted by the government of the Canadian province of Quebec regarding public events,” the WTA said in a statement about the tournament that It was scheduled to take place from August 7 to 16, 2020.

“As a result of measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting the holding of events until August 31, 2020, the Montreal Rogers Cup it will postpone its event until 2021, “said a WTA spokesman.

Furthermore, the WTA recalled that “health and safety will always be the highest priority.” “We understand that it was a difficult decision and we hope to return to Montreal in 2021 (…) As it currently stands, the WTA Tour is suspended until July 12. We will continue working to evaluate when we can return to the tracks. We do not foresee any other decision until next month, “the agency stated.

