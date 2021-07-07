Montreal Impact hosts New York City in their fiefdom

07/07/2021 at 01:30 CEST

The Montreal Impact will play his sixteenth match in Major League Soccer against the New York City, which will begin next Thursday at 1:30 at the Stade Saputo.

The Montreal Impact He arrives with enthusiasm for the sixteenth day after achieving victory at home in the Stade Saputo 1-0 against Inter Miami, with a goal from Choiniere. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won four of the 11 matches played so far in Major League Soccer, with a streak of 12 goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the New York City won his last two competition matches against him DC United in his stadium and the Atlanta United at home, 2-1 and 1-0 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Montreal Impact. To date, of the 10 games played by the New York City in Major League Soccer, he has won five of them with a figure of 18 goals for and 11 against.

In reference to the performance in his stadium, the Montreal Impact He has achieved figures of two wins, one loss and two draws in five games played at his home field, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the New York City they’ve been beaten once and drawn once in their four games so far, meaning both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Montreal Impact and the balance is four defeats and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the visiting team adds five games in a row without losing at home against the Montreal Impact. The last match they played on Montreal Impact and the New York City In this competition it was in October 2020 and ended with a result of 3-1 in favor of the visitors.

With regard to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the New York City is ahead of the Montreal Impact with a difference of one point. The locals, before this match, are in eighth place with 16 points in the standings. For his part, New York City it has 17 points and ranks fifth in the competition.