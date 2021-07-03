Montreal Impact hosts Inter Miami on matchday 15

07/03/2021 at 01:31 CEST

Next Sunday at 01:30 the match of the fifteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Montreal Impact and to Miami in the Stade Saputo.

The Montreal Impact He reaches the fifteenth meeting with the intention of improving his numbers in the competition after having drawn 1-1 against him Nashville SC in his last game. Since the competition began, the locals have won in three of the 10 matches played to date and add a figure of 10 goals conceded to 11 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Inter Miami suffered a defeat to the Orlando City in the last game (1-2), so that a win against the Montreal Impact it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. To date, of the 10 games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them with a balance of nine goals in favor and 16 against.

As a local, the Montreal Impact He has achieved statistics of one victory, one loss and two draws in four games played in his stadium, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want to lose more points in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Inter Miami It has a balance of two wins, two losses and a draw in five games played, so that the duel could be the most close between both teams.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Montreal Impact, the numbers show a victory for the locals. The last time they faced the Montreal Impact and the Miami in this tournament it was in May 2021 and the match ended with a result of 0-2 favorable to the Montreal Impact.

Analyzing the Major League Soccer leaderboard we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of five points. At this time, the Montreal Impact it has 13 points and is in eighth position. For its part, the visiting team is twelfth with eight points.