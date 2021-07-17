Montreal Impact hosts Cincinnati in their fiefdom

07/17/2021 at 01:31 CEST

The Montreal Impact will play his seventeenth game in Major League Soccer against the Cincinnati, which will take place next Sunday at 1:30 in the Stade Saputo.

The Montreal Impact faces with reinforced spirits the match of the seventeenth day to channel a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him New York City in his field (2-1) and against him Inter Miami at home (1-0). Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in five of the 12 games played so far and have accumulated a streak of 14 goals scored against 11 goals conceded.

Regarding the visiting team, the Cincinnati had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew during his last game, so that he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Before this match, the Cincinnati he had won three of the 11 games played in Major League Soccer this season and has a record of 12 goals scored against 20 goals conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Montreal Impact He has a record of three wins, one loss and two draws in six home games, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Cincinnati they have won three times and drawn twice in their seven games so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Stade Saputo, resulting in two defeats in favor of the Montreal Impact. In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Montreal Impact, as they have already won two away games. The last time they faced the Montreal Impact and the Cincinnati in this competition it was in May 2021 and the meeting concluded with a result of 1-2 for the Cincinnati.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of seven points. The team of Wilfried nancy he ranks fourth with 19 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors have 12 points and occupy the eleventh position in the competition.