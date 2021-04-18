Montreal Impact 4-2 win against Toronto FC

04/17/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

The Montreal Impact started with a 4-2 win over the Toronto fc during their first Major League Soccer match, which took place this Saturday at the Stade Saputo. With this result, the Montreal team is first with three points and the Torontonian fourteenth and without points at the end of the game.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Montreal Impact, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Toye a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 3. Subsequently, the locals scored again thanks to a goal from Quioto in minute 24 that left a 2-0 for him Montreal Impact. But later the Torontonian team cut differences with a goal from the penalty spot of slim near the conclusion, at 44. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-1.

The second part of the match started in a positive way for the Montreal team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Wanyama in the 55th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed the Montreal team to increase the score through a goal from Mihailovic in minute 71 that established the 4-1. However, the Toronto fc reduced distances with a goal from Laryea on the verge of the end, in 88, concluding the confrontation with a result of 4-2 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Montreal Impact gave entrance to Stolen, Johnsen, Struna Y Love sejdic for Toye, Quioto, Mihailovic Y Kizza, Meanwhile he Toronto fc gave entrance to Of Lion, Jordan perruzza, Morrow, Fraser Y Marshall-Ruty for Okello, Mullins, Shaffelburg, Priso-Mbongue Y slim.

The referee of the match showed three yellow cards. Of the two teams, Wanyama of Montreal Impact Y Bradley Y Priso-Mbongue The Torontonian team were booked with a yellow card.

During the next round, the second of Major League Soccer, the Montreal Impact will play his match against him Nashville SC. For his part, Toronto fc will play his game against him Vancouver Whitecaps.

Data sheetMontreal Impact:Diop, Camacho, Kamal Miller, Waterman, Wanyama, Piette, Mihailovic (Struna, min.79), Kizza (Amar Sejdic, min.79), Brault-Guillard, Toye (Hurtado, min.60) and Quioto (Johnsen, min. .69)Toronto FC:Bono, Singh, González, Auro, Laryea, Priso-Mbongue (Fraser, min.59), Bradley, Okello (Deleon, min.46), Shaffelburg (Morrow, min.59), Delgado (Marshall-Ruty, min.75 ) and Mullins (Jordan Perruzza, min.46)Stadium:Stade SaputoGoals:Toye (1-0, min. 3), Quioto (2-0, min. 24), Delgado (2-1, min. 44), Wanyama (3-1, min. 55), Mihailovic (4-1, min. 71) and Laryea (4-2, min. 88)