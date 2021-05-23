Montpellier travels to the FC Nantes stadium to close the championship

05/22/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The Nantes receives this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Montpellier in the La Beaujoire Stadium during their thirty-eighth encounter in Ligue 1.

The FC Nantes faces with reinforced spirits the game of the thirty-eighth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning in the last two games of the competition against him Dijon FCO out of his field (0-4) and against him FC Girondins Bordeaux in their stadium (3-0). In addition, the hosts have won nine of the 37 games played so far in Ligue 1, with a streak of 46 goals in favor and 53 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Montpellier achieved a zero draw against the Brest, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the 37 games the team has played in Ligue 1, they have won 13 of them with 58 goals for and 61 against.

In reference to local performance, the FC Nantes they have achieved a balance of three victories, seven defeats and eight draws in 18 home games, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. In the role of visitor, the Montpellier They have won six times and drawn eight times in their 18 games played, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the La Beaujoire Stadium, obtaining as a result three defeats and four draws in favor of the FC Nantes. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the MontpellierWell, they have done it the last two times. The last match between Nantes and the Montpellier This competition was played in January 2021 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Ligue 1 qualifying table, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 11 points. The team of Antoine Kombouare He arrives at the match in eighteenth position and with 40 points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is eighth with 51 points.