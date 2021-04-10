Montpellier and Marseille draw in a crazy match

04/10/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

Real madness game that Montpellier and Marseille gave us. He had traced the Sampaoli team and had even taken the lead despite being with one less man for half an hour, but Laborde, in the last breath, left the tables between two of the candidates for fifth place.

MON

OM

Montpellier

Omlin; Sambia (Shouquet, 79 ‘), Hilton, Congre, Cozza (Ristic, 86’); Laborde, Ferri (Chotard, 79 ‘), Mavididi (Wahi, 79’); Mollet (Skuletic, 86 ‘), Delort, Savanier.

Marseilles

Mandanda; Lirola, Balerdi, Álvaro, Caleta-Car, Luis Henrique (Perrin, 64 ‘); Kamara, Gueye; Thauvin (Ntcham, 89 ‘), Payet (Cuisance, 82’), Milik (Benedetto, 89 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.1 Delort. 1-1 M.43 Milik. 1-2 M.46 Gueye. 2-2 M.47 Laborde. 2-3 M.71 Perrin. 3-3 M.93 Laborde.

Referee

J. Brisard. TA: Mollet (8 ‘), Ferri (76’) / Thauvin (40 ‘), Álvaro (54’). TR: Caleta-Car (63 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Stade de la Mosson.

The viewers were hardly seated in their armchairs when the first goal of the game was scored. After a pass to the Ferri space, Delort stung the ball over a Mandanda who did not measure his exit well. The VAR had to confirm it, but things did not start well for the people of Marseille. Those of Sampaoli dominated, but did not find a prize until just before recess. First it was Milik, who after a good combination with Kamara equalized the contest with a placed shot. Later Gueye, hunting a bounce inside the area to flip the light.

Madness also took hold of the game at the start of the second half. When Montpellier should be worst, it was when it hit again. Ferri’s masterful pass, Laborde’s precious control and definition under Mandanda’s legs. This goal, together with Caleta-Car’s direct red card after the hour, predicted a local victory. But the Sampaoli teams are as they are. And in a set piece action, Perrin put the head to make the third and give the victory to OM. Or so it seemed. In the last play of the game, Laborde jumped up and finished off with his soul. The ball went in. Tie at three goals in a crazy match.