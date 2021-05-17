Montpellier and Brest sign a goalless draw (0-0)

05/16/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Stade de La Mosson and who faced the Montpellier and to Brest it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Montpellier He came to the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 2-3 victory against Racing Strasbourg. For his part, Brest he was defeated 3-2 in the last game he played against OGC Nice. After the result obtained, the Montpellerino team was placed in eighth position, while the Brest, for his part, is sixteenth at the end of the meeting.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Montpellier from Michel Der Zakarian relieved Junior Sambia, Mihailo ristic, Joris Chotard Y Samy benchama for Arnaud souquet, Teji Savanier, Stephy mavididi Y Nicolas Cozza, while the technician of the Brest, Oliver Dall’Oglio, ordered the entry of Irvin Cardona to supply Romain faivre.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Brest (Steve Mounie, Haris Belkebla Y Brendan Chardonnet). In the game there was also a red card, which caused the expulsion of Florent mollet by the local team.

With this tie, the Montpellier it was placed in the eighth position of the table with 51 points. For his part, Brest with this point he remained in sixteenth position with 41 points at the end of the game.

The next day of Ligue 1 will face the Montpellier at home against FC Nantes, Meanwhile he Brest will face in his fief in front of the Paris S. Germain.

Data sheetMontpellier:Gautier Larsonneur, Julien Faussurier, Brendan Chardonnet, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Romain Faivre, Steve Mounie and Gaetan CharbonnierBrest:Dimitry Bertaud, Arnaud Souquet, Vitorino Hilton, Daniel Congre, Nicolas Cozza, Teji Savanier, Damien Le Tallec, Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavididi, Andy Delort and Gaetan LabordeStadium:Stade de La MossonGoals:0-0