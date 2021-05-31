Montoya was ninth in the 2021 indianapolis 500

Montoya finished ninth at Indianapolis

Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya finished ninth in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 after doing a great race in which he climbed 15 positions from his starting position that was in 24th place.

Montoya, 45, double champion of the test, drove the Dallara Chevy No.86 of Arrow McLaren SP in a masterful way as far as the machine allowed, because definitely the power of the car and the set-up was not enough to be inside of the tip group.

Brazilian Helio Castroneves, 46, won the mythical event for the fourth time.

Oscar Tunjo with no luck in the 6 Hours at Paul Ricard

Oscar Tunjo without luck in the 6 hours of Paul Ricard

The Colombian pilot Oscar Tunjo and his Toksport WRT team had a difficult weekend during the 6 Hours of Paul Ricard, second valid of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Championship after being out of the race due to mechanical damage to his vehicle after a hit to the start of the race when his teammate Paul Petit was driving.

Two podiums for the Ocampo in Florida

The Ocampos climbed to the podium twice in Florida

Colombian drivers Alejandro Ocampo and Jorge Ocampo had a good weekend during their participation in the Memorial Sprint Challenge, valid for the American FARA (Formula & Automobile Racing Association) Championship that was held at the Homestead-Miami circuit, Florida where they achieved two seconds and a seventh place in four of the sprint races they contested.

The Colombian duo backed by the ANSA Motorsports team participated in the FP-2 category of aspirated, turbo or supercharged 4-cylinder prototypes in which they faced 3 races of 30 minutes each, one on Saturday 29 and two on Sunday 30 May.

** With information and photos from Fedeautos

FACT

Next weekend the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to which it arrives Max verstappen of Red Bull as the leader of the 2021 F1 championship with a 4 point advantage about the seven-time world champion Lewis hamilton from Mercedes.