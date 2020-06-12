He’ll fight for the missing piece, albeit virtually, this weekend

Both face each other in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans from this Friday

Juan Pablo Montoya and Fernando Alonso, the two men who are closest to achieving the Triple Crown, meet again this weekend, this time in a virtual competition, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The victory at La Sarthe is precisely what Montoya lacks to get the Triple Crown. The Colombian has two victories of the Indianapolis 500 Miles to his name, the one of the year 2000 and the one of 2015. He has also won the Monaco GP, so he only has to win at Le Mans, something he can do this very end of week in the virtual 24 hours organized by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

In this fight he has an opponent with exactly the same objective as him, although Fernando already knows what it is to win at La Sarthe, since he has won there with Toyota in his last two participations. Alonso, like Juan Pablo, has only one piece of the Triple Crown, but for both it is a different one. If Juan Pablo still has the challenge of winning at Le Mans, Fernando has not yet achieved victory in the Indianapolis 500 Miles. He will try his luck next August, but in the meantime he has fun in virtual events like this weekend.

A hundred cars have signed up for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, where Montoya can get the piece of the Triple Crown that remains, although it would be virtual, which would equal Alonso, who He has also recently earned the virtual 500 Indianapolis Miles.

Both champions meet in a test in which four Spaniards participate: Alonso, Daniel Juncadella, Miguel Molina and the simracer of Williams Álex Arana. This afternoon the LMP classification is played at 18:10 CEST and the GTE classification at 18:40 CEST. Tomorrow, Saturday, they start 24 hours at 15:00 CEST.

All the action can be followed from the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and from the Twitch channel of Le Mans eSports.

