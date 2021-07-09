Montoya on track for the weekend

This weekend Sebastián Montoya and Juan Pablo Montoya return to the European tracks, while in Colombia the National Motor Racing Championship, CNA, will play the 3 hours Hours Gabriel – Westlake – Arquib.

With your team Prema Powerteam, Sebastian Montoya will contest the second valid of the German Formula 4 championship at the Zandvoort circuit. After a podium and having added points in the two previous races, the Colombian is the leader and will of course go in search of his first race victory. His team will also have drivers Kirill Smal, Conrad Laursen and Hamda Al Qubaisi on the track.

Sebastián Montoya in the F4 of Italy 2021

Today Friday the days of practices and classification will be held, while the first race will be held tomorrow Saturday and the remaining two on Sunday.

In the meantime, Juan Pablo Montoya was confirmed to compete in the 4 Hours of Monza, valid from the European Le Mans Series, at the controls of the car # 21 of the Dragonspeed team that he will share with the drivers Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley.

Juan Pablo Montoya, Motorsport TV

Today the circuit will see the drivers turn in free tests, going on Saturday to the qualifying day and Sunday to the race. The green flag will fall at 4:00 am, Colombian time.

Finally, the weekend’s agenda is completed by the National Motor Racing Championship (CNA) that will play the 3 hours Gabriel – Westlake – Arquib at the Tocancipá Autodrome. Promotion categories will also be on track Street Cars and San Diego classics.

CNA Tocancipá 2019

Alternating with these two categories, the same Sunday will be the free practice and classification for this valid of the CNA, which will have a green flag for the race at 2:30 pm.

Javier Rincón and André Castro made the best of their Caterham in the 3 Hours with five laps ahead of the similar car of Juan José Díaz and Andrés Vargas.