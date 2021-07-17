Montoya believes that the sprint race will make F1 “much more interesting”

The F1 is facing a round that will mark a before and after with the premiere of the sprint race at the circuit of Silverstone, scene of the tenth date of the 2021 season.

It will be the first time that there will be a qualifying competition to define the final starting order of the grand prize, something that has generated very diverse opinions among fans and members of the paddock.

In order to Montoya, who raced in Formula 1 between 2001 and 2006, this new weekend format will only bring positive things.

“I think it’s great. It’s another opportunity for the fans to see more races. Personally, I think it’s going to be a much more interesting weekend,” the Colombian said on Motorsport.tv.

“Saturdays are going to be more interesting, Fridays are going to be more interesting. Before the cars only had two practices on Friday, now you will get to see a real classification on a Friday and then on Saturday, you will get to see one exit, you’re going to see people run, and I think it’s exciting. “

“I think someone young, you know, like Lando (Norris) or someone like that, will really want to take advantage of this and get a really good starting position. I think the idea of ​​having a qualifying race is great for the fans, it’s great. for the show “.

Montoya He also referred to those who are against this implementation and said that many times drivers do not want to face changes when they are in F1.

“People, especially when you are in Formula 1, are afraid of change. They believe that anything they change hurts Formula 1, that every time the way of doing Formula 1 is changed it is worse,” he commented.

“I’m pretty sure the first time they said ‘now we’re going to do three (practice) sessions instead of one they said’ oh my gosh. ‘I remember when we went past the 12-lap qualifying, it was actually four laps. Timed, one lap, and on race fuel, and it was like ‘oh my gosh this isn’t real, this is fake.’

“Everything that’s different for you when you’re in Formula 1, it’s like ‘oh my gosh, don’t touch it.’ I honestly think it’s great. I’ve been to all kinds of series, and I’ve seen it all, and I believe that at Liberty they really understand that Formula 1 is a sport, but at the end of the day, we have to entertain the people, we have to entertain the fans, and they are doing a great job, “he concluded.

