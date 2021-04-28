Montoya and calderón run the 6 hours of spa and lucas medina in nacam f4 united states

Montoya and Tatiana Calderón run the 6 Hours of Spa

After their participation in the prologue of the FIA ​​WEC World Endurance Championship held earlier this week at the Belgian circuit of Spa Francorchamps, Colombian pilots Juan Pablo Montoya and Tatiana Calderón are getting ready with their teams to start the competitions of the WEC calendar of the 2021 season this weekend with this long-term race that will be held on Saturday, May 1.

In the test there will be 35 cars and 103 drivers and the Colombian drivers will be in the LMP2 category and during the test prologue they were faster than the new “Hypercar”, or hybrid vehicles that will replace the LMP1, the first category of the WEC .

Montoya and Calderón at the 6 Hours of Spa 2021

So was the prologue

The Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya, the Swedish Henrik Hedman and the British Ben Hanley, in command of the DragonSpeed ​​LMP2 # 21, obtained a best time of 2: 05.340 and 201.2 km / h as maximum speed per lap. The three of them totaled a total of 121 laps on the legendary 7,004-meter circuit in these two days of testing.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Calderón and her fellow Richard Mille Racing LMP2 # 1 drivers, the Dutch Beitske Visser and the German Sophia Floersch completed 196 laps at Spa Francorchamps in two days of testing with a best average speed of 196.4 km / h and a time of 2: 07.503 moving between places 11 and 13 among 14 participants in their category.

FACT

Tatiana Calderón is coming off a difficult weekend in which she was in last place in the competition in the second race of the Japanese Super Formula Championship that was run at Suzuka.

Lucas Medina in F4 United States

Lucas Medina at the NACAM of F4 in the United States

The Colombian driver will start his 2021 season in F4 this weekend with a race to be held in Houston. Medina conducted his tests in this category at the end of last year.

*** With information and photos of Fedeautos.

FACT

The Formula 1 arrives this weekend in Portimao, for the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix and there will live a new duel between Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, current leader of the season by a single point, and his toughest rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. It is the third race of the current season.