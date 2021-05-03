Montoya and calderón in the middle of the table in the 6 hours of spa 2021 and lucas medina won one of three nacam f4 races

A bittersweet day It was lived last weekend for the Colombian pilots because Montoya and Calderón they could not be in the first places of the WEC test, the 6 Hours of Spa, while Lucas Medina won a race and was second in the other two tests of the NACAM opening day of F4 2021.

Tatiana Calderón and her team were eleventh overall in the 6 Hours of Spa 2021

In the first valid of the World Endurance Championship, WEC, The 6 Hours of Spa, Montoya with the DragonSpeed ​​No. 21 finished

third in the Pro-Am class, seventh in LMP2 and tenth overall in the competition. Montoya drove the first shift and was able to place his car in fourth place overall.

For her part, Tatiana Calderón, from the Richard Mille Racing female crew driving the LMP2 # 1, closed in eighth position in the category starting from line 12 and was eleventh overall.

The two Colombian drivers made their debut in this endurance test in which the Toyota Gazoo No. 8 team was the winner, with Kazuki Nakajima, Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley, from the Hypercar category.

Lucas Medina in F4 United States

Lucas Medina great performance in the first valid of the Nacam of F4

The Colombian driver Lucas Medina successfully debuted in the F4 Nacam FIA whose first round was completed in Houston Texas, USA, where he achieved a victory and two second places that place him for now in first place in the general classification as the best rookie in the category.

Lucas Medina raced with the RAM team, on a date that was marked by rain. In the first race he came out sixth and finished first, and in the next two, 30 minutes each and with an inverted grid, starting from behind the young man from Bogotá climbed several positions and successfully dodged the difficulties posed by a wet track that prevented him a clear vision for which he preferred to take care of the car and secure the points, finishing both in second place.

The next valid of the F4 Nacam FIA will be held again in Houston, USA, next weekend, May 4 and 5.

Santiago Mejía without luck in the first race of the Italian Sport Prototipe Championship

Colombian driver Santiago Mejía Jaramillo has had no luck in his first debut race in the Italian Sport Prototipe Championship, as a gearbox failure prevented him from starting.

Hamilton won the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix for Hamilton

The British pilot Lewis hamilton he won his second race of the 2021 season and increased his difference to Verstappen in the general table by 8 points. Hamilton started from second position and had to overtake the Red Bull driver on the track, Verstappen, and also his teammate, Valteri Bottas, who was marching in, started from the first position. In the end Bottas resigned with a third place and that of Red bull was second.

Hamilton carry 97 victories in Formula 1. Next weekend the Grand Prix of Spain 2021.

Final positions of the 2021 Portuguese GP

General classification of F1 drivers after the 2021 Portuguese GP