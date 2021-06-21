Montilivi’s heartbreak with promotions continues

06/20/2021 at 11:49 PM CEST

History repeats itself in Montilivi. Girona is left without promotion after playing a play-off final. After an irregular season, the set of Francisco he put the direct in the final section, got into the play-off, eliminated Almería forcefully and despite the advantage of the first leg in Vallecas (1-2) he could not solve the tie at home.

There is no quiet end of the season for Girona. The rojiblanca fans are getting used to living summer afternoons of emotions, either for better or for worse. The joy of the Girona parish overflowed on June 4, 2017, with Pablo Machin at the controls, when the team certified promotion to the First Division after drawing at home against Zaragoza on the last day of the League (0-0).

Two courses in First and again, to the silver category. Girona did not want to spend more time than necessary and at the end of the season they would play a play-off again. The pandemic was responsible for thinning the season and the final was played well into August. The rojiblancos had everything in their face, the return in Montilivi, although without fans. And the minutes ran. Stuani He saw the red and the game was uphill although it was still 0-0. Everything pointed to an extension but Pere MillaIn 1996, he put an end to all hopes and put Elche in the gold category.

It was Girona’s fourth promotion after 2013, 2015 and 2016. In all of them, including this 2021 and with the exception of 2015, it reached the final. In none has he achieved promotion.

Curiously, that first class of 2013, with Ruby up front, the rojiblanco team was eliminated by a powerful Almería, losing both the first leg and the return game (0-1 and 3-0). It would take two years for the team to fight for promotion again. Already with Pablo Machin on the bench, in 2015 they were eliminated against Zaragoza in the semifinals despite thrashing in the first leg in Montilivi (0-3). The following year, Girona starred in another end of the cardiac course, forced extra time against Zaragoza and fell in the final against Osasuna. The good dynamics ended up being certified in 2017 with direct promotion, when a brilliant regular season finished second.

Finally the team was in First. A dream that lasted two seasons and that so far they have not been able to repeat. Montilivi has once again become the scene of tears for Girona, which has given great joy to others. The one that already elevated Tenerife in 2009, who managed to climb to First with a victory on matchday 41. The one who saw Osasuna get promoted after a controversial play-off in 2016. The one who enjoyed the direct promotion of Girona in 2017 Or the one who bitterly experienced Elche’s victory in 2020. The one who today has once again lived a sad day with the defeat against Rayo. Touch repeat subject. You will have to wait first.