Monthly payments under the extension to the “Child Tax Credit” is the Biden Administration’s response to the request for a fourth stimulus check

The monthly checks to millions of families in the United States beginning July 15 under the “Child Tax Credit” extension appear to be the Biden Administration’s response to the public request for a fourth stimulus check.

The extended program that was approved under the “American Bailout Plan” has been promoted by the White House as the most popular and important aid at the moment to deal with the aftermath of the economic crisis that sparked the coronavirus pandemic after the third check for $ 1,400.

Millions of American families are already receiving the letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) alerting them of their eligibility for monthly advance payments under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) extension.

The notice was sent last week by the IRS to about 36 million households, which is equivalent to 92% of families with children in the United States or approximately 65.6 million children in the country.

“A lot of people are going to be surprised when the first check comes in,” Greg Nasif, policy director for the nonprofit Humanity Forward, which is pushing for recurring stimulus checks, told CBS. “That is obviously going to add to the popularity for checks,” he added.

Recurring checks between July and December of this year under CTC

Between July and December of this year, the IRS will send checks to families with dependents age 17 and under under the extension to the CTC, which for some would be equivalent to recurring or stimulus payments.

Under the third and first stimulus bill under the Biden Government, a parent or guardian can obtain up to a maximum of $ 3,600 per retail with the expansion of credit.

Up to $ 300 per month for each qualifying child

“The payment will be up to $ 300 per month for each qualifying child under the age of 6 and up to $ 250 per month for each qualifying child from 6 to 17 years old. The IRS will issue advance payments of the Child Tax Credit on July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15 and December 15, ”the office stated on its website.

The IRS has even launched one of three portals that seek to facilitate the application of the credit to low-income families who are not required to file taxes.

In fact, last Thursday, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, mentioned this provision as one of the main ones in the efforts of the Biden administration to finish bailing out families and the national economy in general.

Possibility of the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” being permanent

“There are some who are proposing to make the ‘Child Tax Credit’ permanent. There are some who propose additional stimuli. The (president) is happy to hear about a variety of ideas on what would be most effective and what is most important for the economy to move forward, ”stated Psaki.

The detail that the extension of the referred credit can become a permanent one is also a central part of the discussion in Washington.

The “Plan for American Families” that is part of the “Build Back Better” policy precisely contains provisions to do that the increased credit is extended until 2025, which would give millions of families four more years of larger tax breaks.

The United States Congress must pass legislation for the IRS to proceed with the permanent distribution of payments.

