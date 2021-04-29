Monthly Close Under $ 60K Will Make Expiration Of Bitcoin’s $ 3.9B Options Not An Event

Compartir

The performance of Bitcoin (BTC) 2021 has been impressive, but traders hoping for a record monthly candle are likely to be disappointed this week.

After hitting a high of $ 64,900 on April 14, a staggering 27% correction followed, causing the price of BTC to drop to the $ 46,000 level.

This move to the downside wiped out over $ 9 billion of long BTC futures contracts in swift action that was previously unthinkable for most investors.

Even though the price of Bitcoin recovered $ 5,800 in the last 48 hours, in the options markets, the bulls could not take the bears by surprise, as both sides are practically balanced by the expiration of April 30.

Price of Bitcoin (BTC) USD on Coinbase. Source: TradingView

Total Bitcoin futures open interest just three months earlier was $ 11 billion, although this all-time high took place on April 13 at $ 27.7 billion. However, this shows how significant the recent impact of the price correction was.

Meanwhile, the options markets operate on a different basis, as the buyer of the contract pays the premium up front. Therefore, there is no risk of forced liquidation for the holder. While the call option provides its buyer protection from rising prices, the put option does the opposite.

Therefore, those looking for neutral to bearish strategies will rely primarily on put options. On the other hand, call options are more commonly used for bullish traders.

Although some exchanges offer weekly option contracts, monthly options tend to attract larger volumes. April will be no different, with 72,000 BTC option contracts worth $ 3.9 billion at the current price of $ 54,500 expiring.

BTC aggregate options open interest at expiration. Source: Bybt

Note how dominant the April options are compared to May or September. While neutral to bullish call options dominate with 41% higher open interest as of April 30, more detailed analysis is needed to interpret this data.

It’s worth noting that not all options will trade to expiration, as some of those strikes now seem unreasonable, especially considering there are less than two days left.

Ultra-bullish options are now worthless

To understand how these competing forces balance, the call and put options at each expiration (exercise) price must be compared.

April 30 BTC options added open interest. Source: Bybt

Although these $ 80,000 to $ 120,000 call options may seem outrageous, they are generally used for ‘calendar spread’ strategies. As Cointelegraph previously explained, the buyer could benefit even if BTC is trading well below those increases.

Ultra-bullish options are now effectively useless because there is no benefit of getting the right to acquire BTC for $ 80,000 at the April 30 expiration. The same could be said for bearish neutral put options at $ 48,000 and below.

Therefore, it is better to evaluate the positioning of the operators excluding these unrealistic strikes.

$ 54,500 presents a balanced situation

Neutral call options at bulls up to $ 58,000 equals 9,950 BTC contracts. These equate to $ 540 million in open interest at the current price of Bitcoin. Another 3,100 would enter the scene at $ 60,000 and above, generating an option expiration of $ 780 million.

On the other hand, the most bearish put options up to $ 51,000 total 12,000 BTC contracts, which are currently worth $ 650 million in open interest.

If the price of Bitcoin manages to fall below $ 50,000, another 3,850 put options would also be exercised. This figure represents a potential open interest of $ 700 million for the most bearish options.

For the moment, the call and put options seem practically balanced. Considering that a difference of $ 100 million to $ 150 million is probably not enough to incentivize either party to push the price, this monthly expiration can be “uneventful.”

Futures and options expiration on Deribit, OKEx and Bit.com takes place on April 30 at 8:00 am UTC. CME futures and options occur at 3:00 PM UTC.

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the Authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.