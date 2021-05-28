Month of unrest derails Colombia’s economic recovery

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s month of unrest threatens to derail its fragile economic recovery, as supply chains are hit by blockades at ports, roads, mines and refineries.

The country’s largest Pacific port and one of its two main coal mines have been paralyzed by protests, its largest oil refinery is not operating normally, and road blockades have impeded the passage of products from some of the lands. richer farms, causing food prices to skyrocket.

This month, the annual inflation rate is on track for its biggest jump since 1998, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg, as lockdowns cause shortages. The riots are costing the economy about 480 billion pesos (US $ 129 million) a day, said Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo, and the government estimated the accumulated damage over the last month at US $ 2.8 billion.

Demonstrations broke out on April 28 in opposition to a government plan to increase taxes, but the movement has morphed into a massive protest with a variety of other complaints, including police brutality, corruption and inequality. Daily clashes between protesters and security forces have killed more than 40 people, according to the Ombudsman, and arson attacks have damaged transportation systems and government buildings.

So far, talks between the government and the protest leaders have gone nowhere. The president, Iván Duque, demands that the protesters lift the blockades, while the protesters demand that the police who have killed civilians be prosecuted.

Jaime Cabal, president of the National Federation of Fenalco Merchants, says that 40,000 companies have been forced to close temporarily or permanently, and nearly 300,000 jobs have also been lost.

The blockade of the main Pacific port in Buenaventura has slowed down tens of thousands of tons of exports, including coffee and sugar. State oil company Ecopetrol SA said its ability to supply gasoline and other fuels from its Barrancabermeja refinery has been at risk since the beginning of this week, and the national federation of coffee growers says exports of the bean remain stagnant.

Since the lockdowns have also caused widespread shortages of goods, including food, inflation is expected this month to rise more than a full percentage point, to 3%, from 1.95% in April, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

A survey conducted by the foreign trade association, known as Analdex, showed that in the first two weeks alone, 63% of companies were forced to suspend their activities and 86% say that revenues were drastically reduced due to impacts on mobility on roads and port activity, preventing not only the exit of goods from the country but also the entry of raw materials for local production.

The economy may suffer a long-term shock from the current unrest. As Cabal de Fenalco said, the lost jobs “will be very difficult to recover.”

