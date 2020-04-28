The former president of Ferrari bets on the German four-time champion

Do you think it can be a good complement for Charles Leclerc

The president of Ferrari for more than two decades, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, is convinced that Sebastian Vettel is still a very fast and experienced driver, as well as a good complement for Charles Leclerc, so he sees fit to renew the German.

In recent weeks, those from Maranello have contacted the four-time champion to offer him a downward renewal, something that in Sebastian’s environment came to be called a “joke”. It should be remembered that at the end of this season the contract that unites the former Red Bull driver with Ferrari expires.

Montezemolo still trusts Vettel’s abilities and believes that the most logical option would be to complete his renewal, in order to also have Leclerc motivated – whose contract was extended until the end of 2024 just a few months ago.

“Yes, I would renew it, because Sebastian is still very fast, he has a lot of experience and I don’t think he is in a crisis of motivation,” said Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, in an interview for the Italian journalist Leo Turrini, from the Quotidiano newspaper.

“Furthermore, his presence would also be useful for Leclerc, who is extremely talented but must confirm his position after a splendid season and will therefore have much more pressure on him,” he added.

As for the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and the extraordinary season planned by the leaders of Formula 1, Luca says that the champion would be just as worthy as anyone else. “There would still be a worthy champion and it would be a season destined to go down in history, precisely because of its uniqueness.”

“I hope it will be possible to start the engines again, but the same speech that has been made in Serie A – the Italian football league – is true: only with guaranteed security and behind closed doors. I am afraid this will be the spectacle of the sport for a period of time, “Montezemolo said to conclude.

