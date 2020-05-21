Lauda told Montezemolo that Marchionne prevented Luca from being F1 boss

Niki was very angry when she found out about the blockade: “He’s jealous!”

Luca di Montezemolo revealed this week, on the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Niki Lauda, ​​that he was about to become head of Formula 1. What happened so that the outcome was different?

Montezemolo was president of Ferrari until 2014. The Italian was replaced by Sergio Marchionne, who was then the president of Fiat. When Luca left office, he claims that Niki Lauda fought for him to become the boss of Formula 1. However, Montezemolo reveals that the obstacle that prevented him from becoming boss of the Great Circus was Sergio Marchionne.

The new Ferrari president, who headed the company until his death in 2018, opposed Montezemolo being the head of the sport.

“I will never forget what he did for me when he learned, through Bernie Ecclestone, that Sergio Marchionne had opposed my appointment as head of Formula 1,” Montezemolo told the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Niki wanted me to spearhead Formula 1, to become a kind of CEO, with Ecclestone as honorary president, and the truth is, I was one step away from Formula 1 command,” he adds.

The differences between Montezemolo and Marchionne are well known. Each had a vision of how to better manage Ferrari and there could only be one direction. This situation caused Luca to leave the Ferrari presidency and a war between the two characters in the press followed. Beyond this exchange of words, Marchionne showed the power and influence he gained in a short time in F1, and when he learned that Montezemolo could become F1 boss, he blocked the movement, something that angered Niki Lauda, ​​according to Montezemolo reveals.

“Niki was furious, he said ‘He’s an idiot, he doesn’t understand it! An Italian of your credibility … he’s jealous!'” Remembers the former president of Ferrari.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.