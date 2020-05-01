Although Carlos Sainz is postulated as the great favorite to relieve Vettel in Ferrari, a seat to which it also aspires Fernando Alonso Looking ahead to 2021, the former head of the Asturian pilot has publicly encouraged the team to renew the German. Without a doubt, with his statements, Luca di Montezemolo has done the Spaniards a disservice.

“Vettel has to stay. He still has the speed, he also has a lot of experience. In a crisis he is the right motivator. Also, also is useful for the Leclerc learning process”Said the former president of Ferrari in Speedweek.

Regarding the German’s position with Leclerc, the driver he has been beaten in this last season, Montezemolo has pointed out: “Sebastian has to remain calm and regain confidence in his own qualities, which he has enough of. You have to be very open with the team. When a contract expires like yours, it’s always a difficult time on a racing team. But in recent years it has shown how fast it is. Who will prevail as number 1 between the two will already appear” “Charles had a fantastic first season with Ferrari and now he must confirm his worth, so the pressure is increasing for him ”, he added about Ferrari’s new hope.

Luca di Montezemolo He has also spoken of the drought of titles in the Italian team, which has not won a championship since 2007 Kimi raikkonen prevailed in the World Cup: “It bothers me that Ferrari has been untitled for so long. But it bothers me even more that we can no longer keep the World Cup open until the last races. Of course it is not good if the title is lost in the last race of the year. We kept opportunities and hopes alive sometimes. But that has not been the case for years, and it is regrettable. The main reason: the lack of competitiveness of the cars, more difficulties with stability. But we have other factors: race tactics, pilots. If you want to win in F1, all the elements must be perfectly balanced.