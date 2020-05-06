Rumors suggest Ecclestone is behind the momentum of his candidacy

From Italy remember that the fact that it appears does not mean that it will win

Luca di Montezemolo can be the substitute for Jean Todt in the FIA ​​presidency from 2022. From Italy they assure that Bernie Ecclestone is promoting his candidacy as the new man in command of the Federation.

Luca di Montezemolo, who was president of Ferrari between 1991 and 2014, now sounds like a candidate to replace Jean Todt in the FIA ​​presidency, according to the Italian magazine Autosprint.

This publication ensures that the information they have comes from a person “well known in the Formula 1 environment.” “Have you seen what those two are up to? You have to follow them closely, be very careful. They have talked a lot and they have also talked to other people. Who knows what they are up to,” the source told an Autosprint journalist a few days ago. .

Todt has already announced that he will leave the presidency at the end of his term, which ends in 2021. Bernie Ecclestone has a good idea of ​​who can be a good substitute for Jean and is in charge of promoting Luca di Montezemolo’s candidacy.

In addition to Montezemolo, other candidates to consider are Prodrive’s current president, David Richards; Formula E President Alejandro Agag and FIA Vice President Mohammed bin Sulayem.

It must be remembered that Todt was also a Ferrari man, since he served as head of the Scuderia between 1993 and 2008. As a result of the controversy that has arisen with the confidential agreement between Ferrari and the FIA, it is doubtful whether having another man with past Ferrari is the best right now for the Grand Circus.

However, from Autosprint they ask for caution and remember that the fact that Ecclestone promotes this candidacy does not mean that Montezemolo will be chosen automatically, since we remember that it needs the support of motor clubs from different countries.

