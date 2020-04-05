The Italian assures that Ayrton wanted to go to Ferrari “at all costs”

He is convinced that a Schumacher-Senna couple would not have worked

The former president of Ferrari, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, has revealed that Ayrton Senna went to his home in Bologna a few days before the tragic accident of Imola to express to him that he wanted to stop at the Maranello team at all costs.

The Italian assures that Ayrton wanted to leave Williams as soon as possible and for this reason they held a meeting to discuss a possible signing. That same weekend, Senna would die at the San Marino GP.

“Ayrton Senna came to my home in Bologna the Wednesday before the tragic Imola accident. He not only told me that he wanted to run with us at all costs, but he also told me that he wanted to get rid of Williams at all costs.”

“We should have taken him up after Imola. I would have loved to have him on the team,” said Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, speaking to the Italian Motorsport delegation.

The story that follows is well known. Michael Schumacher was proclaimed world champion in 1994 and 1995, and then signed for Ferrari. Montezemolo was convinced that it was the best choice.

“There was a little skepticism, but I was convinced of my choice simply because the time was right. If we had hired him two years earlier, it would have been too soon because we didn’t have a car to win.”

“Michael came after a very big reorganization of the whole team. It came at a time when the driver could make a difference,” he added.

On the other hand, the Italian believes that bringing together two champions of the stature of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna at Ferrari would not have worked.

“A Schumacher-Senna couple would have been like shooting themselves to the feet. It would not have worked because when you have two superstars on the same team you do not win. It would have been a great theater coup, but it would not have been good for Ferrari,” added the former president. Ferrari to conclude.

