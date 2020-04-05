The Italian saw Vettel a little ‘green’ before making the jump to Red Bull

He was also interested in Hamilton, but the moment never arose

Former Ferrari president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has revealed that Michael Schumacher tried to convince him to sign a young Sebastian Vettel, but the Maranello team opted for two-time world champion Fernando Alonso for the 2010 season.

It all goes back to the 2008 season, when Vettel was still at Toro Rosso and hadn’t made the jump to Red Bull. Michael Schumacher saw a lot of potential in him and tried to convince Luca, however the Italian had already set his sights on the Asturian driver.

“Schumacher had tried his best to convince us to sign Vettel, before his transition from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, but at the time we still found him immature and we preferred Alonso.”

“Fernando, excluding certain aspects of character, achieved some great victories with us and lost the title twice in the last race,” said Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, speaking for the Italian Motorsport delegation.

On the other hand, Luca admits that he was also attracted to Lewis Hamilton, although he never found the moment. “I once spoke about Hamilton with Lauda when he said he wanted to take him from McLaren to Mercedes, but at the time we weren’t looking for a driver. The right time never came to bring Hamilton in,” he added.

In addition, the Italian has also had time to talk about the qualities of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, current Ferrari driver pair.

“Vettel feels a lot of pressure, he needs support, but he is still very strong. He certainly made too many mistakes, but he also made these mistakes because he was forced to dare.”

“Leclerc is very strong. We already saw with Alfa Romeo that he was very fast and made few mistakes. Now, however, we must ask ourselves if he can live with Vettel. It will be a delicate subject for Binotto. We must speak clearly to the pilots and explain to them that they do not run for themselves, but for Ferrari, “said the former president of Ferrari to conclude.

