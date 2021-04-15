Montevideo City advances in the South American

04/15/2021 at 4:58 AM CEST

EFE / Montevideo

The Montevideo City Torque beat this Wednesday at Phoenix by 0-2 and they qualified for the Group stage of the South American Cup in which they will face the Argentine Independiente, the Brazilian Bahia and the Bolivian Guabirá. In this way, the Uruguayan team emulated their English brother, Manchester City, who a few hours beat Borussia Dortmund in Germany and got into the semifinals of the Champions League, thus completing a great day for the City Football Group teams .

In the Alfredo Víctor Viera Park, knowing that a goal as a visitor would lead him to the group stage, the citizen team went out to attack from the beginning of the match. With their advanced wingers and Santiago Rodríguez in the center, those led by Pablo Marini used all possible routes to get closer to the goal defended by the Panamanian Luis Mejía. At 19 minutes, a good maneuver by Andrew Teuten on the left and a failure of the Fénix defense when taking the ball out of the area allowed him to Gustavo del Prete capture a ball and take a powerful shot that became the first goal of the game.

With the score 0-1 in favor, Montevideo City continued attacking and was able to get the second on more than one occasion, although with the passing of the minutes its intensity decreased. About the end of the first part, the Phoenix matched the actions and approached on several occasions. However, those led by Juan Ramón Carrasco were not fine when it came to defining and failed to put goalkeeper Gastón Guruceaga in trouble.

At the beginning of the second half, the local definitely launched the attack with a system that had up to six offensive players and that led them to take various risks in the rear. About 60 minutes, an impressive triple stop by Guruceaga, who made his debut in the Montevideo City goal on Wednesday, drowned out Brian Olivera’s cry.

With 15 minutes remaining in the game, the visitor was left with ten footballers due to the expulsion of Santiago Scotto, a situation that allowed the Phoenix to advance further on the opposite field. However, the one who found the goal was Montevideo City after a counterattack started by Sebastián Guerrero that culminated the young man Franco Catalozzi after a new assist from Teuten. Thus, the match ended 0-2 in favor of those led by Marini, who will host Bahía in Montevideo on April 21.