The Deputy Secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, has assured this Saturday that the PP will not be silent before “the lies of the Government of Spain»And his« inefficiency »in managing the coronavirus crisis, since his party defends all Spaniards, regardless of whether or not they have voted for them.

«We tell and warn the Government of Spain and the left not to they will silence us no matter how much they insult us, however much they attack us; Our loyalty is to all Spaniards and we will continue to denounce everything that the Government of Spain does wrong, “Montesinos warned after a meeting with beach businessmen in Malaga.

“The Government has shown that it is only correct when it rectifies, we ask that listen more to the PP and listen less to Bildu, the separatists. This is a state party, which will continue to exercise a strong and responsible opposition in defense of all citizens, “he said.

The popular leader recalled that Friday ended the official mourning for the victims of the coronavirus, while “today we Spaniards still do not know the actual number of deaths from the coronavirus. No one believes the figures of the Government of Spain anymore, just take a look at the international press ».

A commission of inquiry into the Covid-19

“From the PP we understand that Pedro Sánchez would be delighted if we looked the other way and did not report that the figures on the victims of the coronavirus,” he said. As announced, when the alarm state ends the PP will request a commission of investigation in the Congress of Deputies to “know the whole truth and so that the Government of Spain, once and for all, tell the real number of deaths from coronavirus.”

Montesinos has indicated that “also today there is no Spaniard who does not know that Minister Marlaska lied at the headquarters of national sovereignty, lied in Parliament, in Congress and in the Senate«. Thus, he affirmed that the Interior Minister “lied in the Congress of Deputies after having caused the greatest schism in years in the Civil Guard”.

“Minister Marlaska refuses to resign while his government carries out disqualifications of our State Security Forces and Bodies”, he stressed, while pointing out that this occurs “without anyone disavowing the Malaga minister, Mr. Garzón , which has linked our State Security Forces and Corps with coup statements and insinuations, and no one has disavowed him ».

“I reiterate once again: our loyalty is to the Spanish, to the citizens, to those who have voted for us and who have not, that is why we are going to demand a thousand times that Minister Marlaska has to resign, who has to resign the entire leadership of the Ministry of the Interior ».

Garzón’s attacks on tourism

Likewise, he has requested the disavowal of Garzón because he considers that «attacked and insulted the tourism sector and he has not yet rectified, he has not asked for forgiveness, no one from the Government of Spain has yet called him to order, Pedro Sánchez has still not authorized him.

“In recent days we have seen how France, Germany, also Portugal, have been angry with the Government of Spain for those lunges. And today all these Spaniards are unfortunately clear that Pedro Sánchez quarantines tourism and the EU quarantines Pedro Sánchez, “added the popular spokesman.

Montesinos has pointed out that “we know practically nothing about Pedro Sánchez de a national plan to activate tourism, and for this reason, on behalf of the PP, we ask Pedro Sánchez to take into account the Administrations that are doing their job, such as the Junta de Andalucía, with Juan Manuel Moreno in charge, who already presented a plan in April shock for the revival of tourism ».

Montesinos has indicated that the Government of Spain “is characterized by lurching, improvisation, and that is lethal for the interests of Andalusia and the national group, which has one of the key legs in tourism for the revival of the economy ». For these reasons, he considered that “what the Government of Spain has to do, plan this revival of tourism and stop being lurching and improvising.”

Waiting to collect the ERE

“Ultimately, our loyalty is to all those thousands of Spaniards who still do not receive the ERTE, with those families who are still very concerned because they are dedicated to the tourism sector and do not understand the wobbles and uncertainty of the Government, “he pointed out.

Likewise, he recalled that this Sunday, June 7, Sánchez “expectedly appears at the end of the last meeting he is going to have with the regional presidents,” so the PP asks him to “leave once and for all a I side this ceremony of confusion.

“We ask for transparency and loyalty with the autonomous communities, we reiterate that the state of alarm today no longer makes any sense, because as members of the Government themselves recognize, there is a plan B, like the one he presented Pablo Casado weeks ago in the Cortes Generales ”, he stated.