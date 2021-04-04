Monterrey wins 2-0 at San Luis and takes all three points

04/04/2021

On at 07:30 CEST

The Saint Louis failed to prevail over Monterrey, which won 2-0 during the match played this Sunday in the Bbva Bancomer Stadium. The Monterrey arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Blue Cross. On the visitors’ side, the Saint Louis he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Pumas UNAM. With this defeat the team from Potosí was placed in sixteenth position after the end of the match, while the Monterrey is third.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for the Monterrey team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Maximiliano Meza at 74 minutes. The local team scored again, distancing themselves through a goal from Gabriel Funes Mori shortly before the end, specifically in 1990, ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Monterrey gave entrance to Vincent Janssen, Matias Kranevitter and Jose Alvarado by Aviles Hurtado, Arturo Gonzalez and Maximiliano Meza, Meanwhile he Saint Louis gave entrance to German berterame and Lucas passerini by Pablo Barrera and Juan Castro.

The referee showed five yellow cards, one of them to the Monterrey (Gabriel Funes Mori) and four to Saint Louis (Dionicio Escalante, Ramiro Gonzalez placeholder image, Juan Izquierdo and Federico Acevedo).

After overcoming the match, the Monterrey ranked third in the league table with 22 points at the end of the game, while Saint Louis it ranked 16th with 12 points.

In the next appointment of the calendar, both teams will play away from home. The Monterrey will face the Toluca Meanwhile he Saint Louis will do it against him FC Juarez.