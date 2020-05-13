Notimex.- With the inauguration of three pluvial works, which had been pending due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mayor of Monterrey, Adrián de la Garza, officially announced that the economic activities of his municipality will begin on May 14.

He explained that the first turns that will start operations will be construction so that public and private works continue, restaurants and retail.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

He added that the health authorities have already made it clear that the virus will not disappear, that there is no cure, vaccine, or treatment, so it is better to continue with our ordinary lives taking health precautions.

“The perspective of the virus is that it will not disappear either on June 14, or on August 14, we have to learn to live with this, carry out the rules that are required to prevent it and there are commercial and industrial lines that could operate with these measures that I am talking about ”, he pointed out.

De la Garza Santos explained that in all businesses and industries a lot of hygiene will be required, use of face masks, antibacterial gel and constantly disinfected areas.

In particular, restaurants must comply with reducing their capacity to receive customers to 50 percent, avoid crowds and greater sanitation in areas, as well as the hygienic protocols recommended by the health sector.

He warned that those establishments or companies that do not comply with these provisions will be closed permanently and their operating permits will be withdrawn.

According to the Municipal President These measures were consulted and endorsed by the main business chambers and intermediate bodies of the entity.

The mayor inaugurated seven kilometers of storm drains in three neighborhoods in Monterrey, which represented an investment of 300 million pesos and will benefit more than 200,000 inhabitants of the municipality.

We recommend: Armed Forces on the streets, risk to human rights: CNDH