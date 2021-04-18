Monterrey receives Pachuca in their fiefdom

04/18/2021

On at 04:45 CEST

Next Monday at 04:06 the match of the fifteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Monterrey and to Pachuca in the Bbva Bancomer Stadium.

The Monterrey looking for a new victory on this fifteenth day after winning their last two games 1-2 and 2-0, the first against him Toluca out of his field and the second against him Saint Louis as a local. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won seven of the 13 games played to date.

For his part, the Pachuca suffered a defeat to the Puebla in the last game (1-3), so that a win against the Monterrey it would help him improve his record in the championship. Before this match, the Pachuca he had won three of the 14 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season.

In reference to local performance, the Monterrey They have achieved statistics of four wins and two draws in six games played in their stadium, figures that show the potential and the safety of the team when they play in their stadium. In the role of visitor, the Pachuca has a record of one victory, three defeats and three draws in seven games he has played so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Monterrey to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Bbva Bancomer Stadium, in fact, the numbers show four losses and five draws in favor of the Monterrey. In turn, the locals have a total of four games in a row, beating their rival in this competition. The last time they played the Monterrey and the Pachuca in this tournament it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.