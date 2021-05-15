Monterrey host Santos Laguna

05/16/2021

On at 01:30 CEST

The Monterrey receives this Monday at 1:00 the visit of the Saints in the Bbva Stadium during his second match in the Liga MX de Clausura.

The Monterrey faces with reinforced spirits the match of the second day to channel a positive streak after winning at home by a score of 1-0 at Mazatlan in the Bbva Stadium, with a bit of Vincent Janssen.

For his part, Santos Laguna reaped a zero draw against the Puebla, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind.

The rivals had already met before in the Bbva Stadium and the balance is 16 victories, one defeat and 10 draws in favor of the Monterrey. In turn, the local team has a streak of nine games in a row without losing at home against the Saints. The last confrontation between the Monterrey and the Saints This competition was played in May 2021 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Saints.

To this day, between the Monterrey and the Santos Laguna there is a difference of two points in the classification. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 28 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 26 points and occupy the fifth position in the competition.