Monterrey beats Toluca 1-2

04/11/2021

On at 22:45 CEST

The Monterrey played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in the Nemesio Diez Stadium. The Toluca arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Lion by a score of 2-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Monterrey won at home 2-0 their last match in the tournament against Saint Louis. With this good result, the Monterrey team is third, while the Toluca he is eighth at the end of the game.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

The second part of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Monterrey team, who released their luminous with a goal of Sebastian Vegas in minute 51. Later, a new occasion increased the score of the visitors thanks to a goal from Maximiliano Meza in the 60th minute that left a 0-2 for him Monterrey. But later the Toluca in minute 72 he approached the scoreboard through a goal from Jorge Torres Nilo, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-2.

The technician of the Toluca, Hernan Cristante, gave entry to the field to Isaias Violante Y Raul Lopez replacing Kevin Castaneda Y Rodrigo Salinas Dorantes, while on the part of the Monterrey, Javier Aguirre replaced Vincent Janssen, Eric Cantu Y Aviles Hurtado for Maximiliano Meza, Carlos Rodriguez Y Arturo Gonzalez.

In the duel the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Jorge Torres Nilo Y Alexis Canelo.

With 25 points, the team of Javier Aguirre ranked third in the table, while the group led by Hernan Cristante it was placed in eighth position with 19 points at the end of the game.

On the next day of the Liga MX de Clausura the Toluca will play against him Santos Laguna at home, while the Monterrey will face in his stadium against Pachuca.