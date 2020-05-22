The agreement between PSOE, Podemos and Bildu to repeal the 2012 labor reform has caused business anger. Given this scenario, the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, appeals to the social dialogue with businessmen and unions, since it will be the framework in which labor measures will be negotiated.

Montero, in the press conference after the Council of Ministers, stressed that “Only by the hand of social dialogue” important and beneficial agreements can be reached for all parties.

“The Government’s intention is, has been and will be the negotiation of all the labor issues that we have in our roadmap in the framework of social dialogue because we consider it to be the ideal place and because our interest is that the dialogue bear fruit in result in a more dignified and safer job, in more competitive and stronger companies and in a better qualification of our workforce “, stressed Montero.

“He is not a mouthpiece patriot”

In this sense, the minister indicated that, despite the suspension of social dialogue by the CEOE after the pact with Bildu, the Government “trusts” in his person and knows “the sense of responsibility” of the president of the CEOE , Antonio Garamendi, “Who is not a mouthpiece patriot”, since he always defends the general interest and the “legitimate interest” of companies.

The minister said that from the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to the last minister, they maintain a “Fluid communication and constant dialogue” with Garamendi, and they trust both CEOE and Cepyme.

“Without them it is impossible to build a project for Spain and go through this situation caused by the pandemic, “added the minister spokesman, who reiterated that he has” absolute confidence in the sense of responsibility and patriotism of Garamendi. “

Also, the minister spokesman has made it clear that the president of the employers’ knows that in the framework of social dialogue Many of the keys are found that will create a framework of understanding to protect such important sectors as tourism, commerce or hospitality, which are essential for the country’s wealth and to generate jobs.

Contact “more insistent”

Thus and asked if the Government has approached the CEOE to return to social dialogue, Montero has indicated that the Executive “has not stopped maintaining contact” with the social agents and in a “more insistent” manner in the last hours to try to clarify the things that “They are out of context”, in relation to the agreement with Bildu on the labor reform.

In addition, asked about the different versions of members of the Government on the agreement with EH-Bildu, Montero has insisted that “all the ministers” are committed to complying with the government’s programmatic agreement. “There may be different sensibilities, but we are all going to one”, added the minister, despite the fact that in recent hours Sánchez’s ministers have shown contrary opinions.

Economic reconstruction

Along with social dialogue, Montero added, they will work in Congress to reach agreements that help the economic reconstruction Spain after the coronavirus crisis, so it has asked parliamentary groups to be “up to the task” of this challenge.

Montero has indicated that all this must be used to build, in the medium term, the new status of workers that was raised in the coalition agreement.

“They were already taking place advances“But the pandemic has forced social dialogue to focus on stopping the bleeding,” said Montero, who recalled that further work will continue on the commitments contained in the coalition agreement.