Montero sets a date for the implementation of the tax reform

The Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, has assured this Monday that the implementation of the tax reform will not depend on the dates of electoral calls but on whether it is the most opportune moment.

“It may even be convenient that before the electoral call all the fiscal measures“, he added in an interview on Cadena Ser, although he pointed out that the” really transformative “modifications will be applied when the GDP has recovered prior to the covid pandemic, expected by the end of 2022.

“Another thing is small adjustments” such as those that have been made in this year’s Budgets, “especially in environmental taxation”, so that the country is sustainable.

In any case, Montero has insisted that the Government’s intention is to “dialogue” the changes and, therefore, “It cannot be interpreted either as reversing or as a probe balloon” the first “approximations”, as happened with the possibility of suppressing the reduction for joint taxation in personal income tax.

This measure – included in the gender impact report of the Recovery Plan but not in the fiscal part and which the Government assures that it is committed to Brussels – has to go through a review, as recommended by AIReF, but “It is not decided what to do.”

In the same way, the possibility of implementing payment for use on the roads is part of a “dialogue” because in Spain “We have to get homologated with Europe also in these matters”, since investment in infrastructure requires a sustainability plan.

Calviño does not foresee a tax increase “at the moment”

For her part, the Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia calviño, has assured that the Government of Spain does not foresee “a tax increase right now” and he has affirmed that “the Government has as a priority to vaccinate”.

In any case, Nadia Calviño, who has spoken in Pamplona at the SER Navarra Forum, has assured that “we all have to be aware that we have more than 150,000 million additional public debt that we have to assume “to respond to the needs caused by the pandemic, a debt that is destined for example to” pay the ERTE, the extraordinary benefits of the self-employed or the force of the health or educational system “.

In addition, Calviño has indicated that “when the sustained growth rate recovers we will have to continue to reduce the level of deficit and public debt“In fact, he explained that those levels will begin to decrease this year.

Likewise, he pointed out that a tax reform does not necessarily have to be a tax increase, but rather to promote “a stronger and more solid system for the future” with anti-fraud or black economy measures.

Nadia Calviño recalled that the Government has created a group of experts that in February 2022 will transfer “recommendations to move towards a greener, more progressive and fairer tax system.”

In the opinion of the minister, “This is the behavior that a responsible government must have, which takes measures in the short term, but does not stop looking at the medium term. “” That is the line of responsibility in which we are going to continue in the coming years, “he assured.