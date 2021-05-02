Montero responds to Ayuso: I am the "woman of" the ‘only yes is yes’ law

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has made the president of the Community of Madrid and candidate of the PP to revalidate the position, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, refer to her as “the woman of”, by Pablo Iglesias, although she has affirmed that “she is right”, because she is the “woman of” the law of sexual freedom, “of ‘only yes is yes'”.

In the closing ceremony of the electoral campaign of United We Can in Vicálvaro together with the candidate of the formation, Pablo Iglesias, Montero has insisted that she is “the woman of” all the programs that it has promoted in the central government.

“But not only I am ‘the woman of'”, has continued Montero, who has said that the third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, is “the woman of the ERTE, in addition to the next president of Spain “; the candidate Alejandra Jacinto is” the woman of evictions, who stops them and does not protect them “, and the number two on the list, Isa Serra, is” the woman who has stood up to Ayuso in the Assembly “.

The head of Equality has especially valued the role of Díaz, who “he has his lionesses” supporting it in the central government and in the training residence in the Community of Madrid.

“In this year of Government we have been lionesses defending the proposals of United We Can and the Government agreement, all behind Iglesias. Yolanda, now it’s your turn, “summarized Montero.

On the other hand, Montero has wondered “what does Ayuso have to add after the tagline ‘the woman from’, what has she done”, and added that “In a year he has only made one damn law, that of the soil”, which serves to “make the right to housing more difficult and make life easier for those who just want to speculate and corrupt rights.”

“The difference between us and you is that we, unlike you, want for the people we don’t know about anything the same as for the people we love the most: dignity, respect, rights “, has asserted the minister.