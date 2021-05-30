Montero, Belarra and Díaz demand that the right to abortion be exercised in a “safe, public and free” manner in all communities

The Equality Ministers, Irene Montero, the Minister of Social Affairs and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, and the Third Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, have asked this Sunday that the right of women to abortion be exercised in a manner “safe, public and free” in all autonomous communities.

This is how the ministers of United We Can Reacted through their profiles on the social network Twitter after the broadcast of the Salvados program in which they have treated abortion through the stories of more than thirty women.

Montero was the first to publish in the aforementioned social network with a message in which he assured that “in Spain abortion it must be public, safe and free in all the Autonomous Communities “. “This is what we are going to guarantee,” he said.

Belarra, for her part, considers that it remains “a long way to go”. “The impossibility of women in Spain to exercise the right to abortion in a formal way is a democratic deficit and a great social class gap,” he warned.

Yolanda Díaz has described the stories of these women as “overwhelming.” “A necessary Saved that makes visible a reality that we must attend to: abortion as a right of all women that it must be safe, public and free, “he added along the same lines.