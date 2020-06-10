The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, Maria Jesus Montero, has assured this Wednesday that the Government “it is not going to raise the taxes neither to the middle class nor to the working class” and has reiterated that the Executive’s fiscal proposal is already in Congress with some new figures, such as Google and Tobin fees, and in the failed budget project.

This was stated during his intervention in the control session to the Government in Congress in response to a question from the Vox deputy Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who for the fourth consecutive session has asked the minister about the tax increase that the Executive has planned.

“This government is not going to raise taxes for the middle class or the working class,” Montero has repeated twice, explaining that the coalition government’s fiscal proposal is already in the lower house, with some figures tax, such as Google and Tobin fees, and in the Budget project that did not go ahead.

These contemplated measures such as a minimum rate of 15% in companies, 18% for banks and oil companies, a 5% tax on corporate dividends, the creation of the Tobin and Google rates, an increase in personal income tax on high incomes; a 1% rise in Equity to fortunes of more than 10 million, the equation of diesel with gasoline or a new law to fight fraud, among others.

Last week he also presented a draft for the creation of a tax on single-use containers at the rate of 0.45 euros per kilo of packaging.

For its part, Espinosa de los Monteros (Vox) has reproached Montero for not answering his “specific” questions about whether to raise personal income tax, corporation tax, contributions or to force him to pay successions and Donations, showing his fear that “the middle class will bear more taxes.”

The Vox deputy has reminded Montero that before his government there were already taxes, as well as ministers, since 1705 with Philip V, and even socialists like Solbes or Salgado, which “compared to today’s seem very moderate.”

He also criticized the Prime Minister speaking of “anti-cyclical policies” in “the worst moment of more crisis and liquidity, partly due to the epidemic, partly due to the management of the crisis.”

Therefore, he has reproached him for “threatening” with new rates and taxes, “threatening the growth of the economy and the workers.” Thus, it has asked the Executive to return to the path of “traditional moderation” of the PSOE and do not be “dragged” by “radicals” like the Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias.

Vox represents “those who manifest in convertibles”

Given these statements, Montero has indicated to Espinosa de los Monteros that he will not find members of the Government or deputies in “personal attacks”, and has defended the model of society that seeks to be “stronger in situations of vulnerability” in terms of education or health, compared to that of Vox, which in his opinion represents “those who manifest themselves in convertibles and with golf clubs“

In addition, he stressed that what represents a “threat” is the position of Vox, since “permanently they incite confrontation and hatred, to face different groups and territories “, to which the citizens attend” astonished “.

However, she has said that what she is concerned about is the position of the PP, since, she recalled, Vox stated that the manifestation of gay pride left a “bad smell”, this Tuesday the ‘popular’ spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, assured that Spain “smells like 8M”. “Sirs of the PP, what does it mean that Spain smells like 8M? What do women smell like?”