The Minister of Finance and spokesperson for the Executive, Maria Jesus Montero, assured this Friday at the press conference after the Council of Ministers that “social dialogue is essential for this Government”, after having agreed to repeal the labor reform, despite the fact that they later backed down, without counting on the social agents . A situation that caused the CEOE will abandon the negotiation, which has motivated the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, I called you.

“The intention of the Government is, has been and will be the negotiation of all labor matterss that we have in our roadmap in the framework of social dialogue because we consider it to be the ideal place and because our interest is for dialogue to bear fruit in measures that result in a more dignified and safer job, in more competitive and stronger companies and in a better qualification of our workforce, “Montero said.

Referring to the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, Montero has expressed that he knows “particularly the sense of State that Mr. Garanmendi has, not a mouthpiece patriot. It puts Spain’s interests before any other issue. “Likewise, it has taken advantage to defend the role of all the components of the social agents.

Regarding the pact on repealing the labor reform, the minister spokesman has said that the Government’s action in this regard “It is called the New Statute of Workers”, something that was already included in the programmatic agreement signed between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos as an agreement of the coalition government, therefore, “progress was already taking place on labor reform before the pandemic.”

“This Government is fully committed in its entirety to the fulfillment of that programmatic agreement. There may be different sensitivities, but we are all going to and the important thing is that we are able to overcome this sanitary phase. “” This is a united and cohesive government, regardless of who regrets it, Montero added, thus denying that within the Executive there are discrepancies.

In addition, Montero has justified the pact signed between the PSOE with Unidas Podemos and EH Bildu in the “obligation” to “tie” the votes necessary to ensure that the fifth extension of the alarm state authorized on Wednesday by the Congress of Deputies to go ahead: “The specific agreement with Bildu was related to being able to remove the state of alarm and then practically everything separates us.” “If it were for some political formations, this Sunday everyone would have left home as they would have liked and we would have been in a real situation of risk of regrowth.”

.