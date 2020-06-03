Gustavo Bochecha is leaving Botafogo. General Severiano’s club accepted the Youth proposal and the midfielder will play in Rio Grande do Sul permanently for the next few years. Glorioso retained 50% of the 24-year-old’s rights, but won no financial sum from the transfer.

Bochecha left Botafogo (Photo: Vítor Silva / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

Carlos Augusto Montenegro, a member of the Executive Football Committee, explained why Botafogo agreed to release Gustavo free of charge. For the manager, the club may not have won anything in the short term, but will save in the long term, since the player was not in the plans of coach Paulo Autuori.

– It is not only what you charge someone for the player, there is also what you fail to pay. The cost of Bochecha, per year, is R $ 1 million. He was not playing. The player even has a quality with the ball at his feet. The fact is that when we invested in Bochecha, boy, we imagined that it would be an asset, but today it was just cost. Juventude was interested in it, we sold part to the club. If Bochecha is sold to someone tomorrow, great. We will have 50%. If he doesn’t play well, we save a million. How much did Bochecha cost? How much did we spend on the player in 2019? One million reais. It went to Juventude, which will pay one million reais. Botafogo won a million because they won’t have to pay it – he analyzed, in an interview with “Esporte Interativo”.

It is worth mentioning that Alvinegro also kept half of Bochecha’s rights – and this, consequently, will be reflected if the player is sold to any team in the future.

– On loan, after a year, Juventude could return it to Botafogo. In our negotiation, no. Either he is doing well or it is a cost of Juventude – concluded the leader.

See too:

DIARY L! CUP OF 70: Preparing for the Mexico World Cup