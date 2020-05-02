Botafogo is one of the teams that have positioned themselves against the return of training and games until the unfavorable scenario with the health crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic does not improve. Former president and current member of the club’s management committee, Carlos Augusto Montenegro has warned that the alvinegra team will not be on the field anytime soon.

In an interview with “TF Channel” on YouTube, Montenegro vehemently criticized the negotiation between clubs and sports entities, with the support of the federal government, for the resumption of football in Brazil and reinforced that Botafogo will not return to the pitch until the situation improves .

“As if it were a circus, they think of putting some clowns playing to make people happy. A lack of respect, a horrible thing. They want to use scapegoat football. The player leaves the house, takes driving, takes chances, has contact with people, practice a contact sport. Then come home and there are parents, sometimes grandparents … Why are you crazy about football? So let’s see a line of health professionals going to treat the sick, a line of people burying relatives and a line of players going to train? What? They lost their heads “, he criticized.

Recently, the CBF suggested to federations that they take over the state on May 17. For now there is no definition on the return of competitions, but some clubs have already authorized the return to training, cases of Grêmio and Chapecoense, for example, and others are favorable to enter the field even with the critical scenario due to the covid-19 . According to Montenegro, Botafogo players will continue training at home, where it is safer at the moment.

“You can say that we will lose points. Each point lost will be a life saved. I know it is a top order, but it is ridiculous for the Ministry of Health to say that it can train. If pressure comes from CBF, ministry, federation, to start training in the situation we’re living in, Botafogo won’t play. And all the coaches say it’s going to get worse.

The pandemic has been advancing daily in force in Brazil. According to the most recent balance sheet released by the Ministry of Health, the country registers more than 92 thousand cases and has already passed six thousand deaths. In the State of Rio, there are more than 10,000 infected, with more than 900 deaths. For Montenegro, the responsibility for giving the approval for the resumption of activities lies with the secretariats of each city and state.

“Those who give the last word are the mayors and municipal health secretariats. Then governor and health secretaries. In addition, there is a good sense to note that you cannot go to train with 500 dead per day,” he said. “How will I sleep at night if an athlete of mine goes out to train and get infected? Then he goes to the hospital and has no place for him”, amended the former president of Botafogo.

