The former president of Botafogo and member of the club’s Football Management Committee, Carlos Augusto Montenegro, showed optimism with the progress of negotiations with the post-pandemic Ivorian Yaya Touré. The official commented, on Sunday, on the recent publications made by the player on social networks, in which he uses symbols of a football and a fire in the captions. For him, the gesture may be an allusion to the Glorious.

– That’s a good clue. Many people ask how Botafogo does this without money. It is a project by Ricardo Rotenberg, who saw this. He found the Botafogo fans as a partner. Whoever is bringing these players is called Botafogo fans. I’m sure it will happen at the right time, I don’t think it’s cool to think about football now. First, hindered by distance. Second, because people are more focused on health care. That Yaya posting these things shows that he acquired a love for Botafogo, even because of the crowd that invaded twitter and instagram. Brazil has always been and continues to be the country of football respected throughout the world. Africa has an adoration for Brazil. They are learning to know Botafogo, to know the importance of that star, who until today is the club that most gave players to the Brazilian team. These players are excited about the club, the fans and Brazil “- said Montenegro, in an interview with Rádio Tupi.

Asked if Touré would already be talking as Botafogo, Montenegro was more reticent.

– I learned in football that it has to be signed. But he talks almost every day with Ricardo (Rotenberg). There are many words in these daily conversations, but let’s wait.

Montenegro is optimistic about the Yaya Touré project (Photo: Vitor Silva / Botafogo)

Honda with paid costs



In addition to Yaya Touré, the Nigerian Obi Mikel is also in the club’s sights. The excitement comes from the success obtained with the hiring of the Japanese Keisuke Honda. According to the director, the amount collected with the arrival of the international star has already borne the costs and has also yielded an extra value to the black box.

– Honda earned almost R $ 6 million to the club. It costs between R $ 3.3 and R $ 3.5 million per year. In other words, this project has already paid Honda a year and still left some money for the club to survive earlier this year – concluded Montenegro.

