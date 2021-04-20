“Montecarlo put me in my place and in Barcelona I have another chance”

04/20/2021 at 3:36 PM CEST

EFE

Rafael Nadal, number 3 in the world ranking, goes to the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in search of “another opportunity”, after unexpectedly falling in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 against the Russian Andrey Rublev.

“Monte Carlo, to this day, is past and we don’t have to think about it any more. Defeats, even if they are not pleasant or positive, put everyone in their place, and my place is the one that the Montercarlo tournament gave me. “, he declared at the press conference prior to his debut in the tournament.

Versus Rublev, which will also be competing this week on the tracks of the RCT Barcelona-1899, Nadal He explained that he played “a strange game, beyond defeat, that can happen against a great player like him.”

“During the game, I did some things that were wrong and that was a bit surprising, because I had felt good in training,” he reflected.

Now, the Balearic Islands go to the tournament ready to turn the page to achieve his twelfth title in the Catalan capital. “We are already in Barcelona, ​​I feel good, happy to be able to play here again after not being able to do so last year (the tournament was suspended due to the pandemic), and I hope to be ready to compete at the level I need,” he said .

And is that Nadal He recalled that in the last year he has competed “very little”, that “returning to competition is always complicated” and that the only thing he can do is continue with his process, in an “important” month for him to arrive as well as possible to Roland Garros.

At its premiere in Barcelona, Nadal the Belarusian will be measured Ilya Ivashka, number 111 in the ATP rankings. “He is a rival from the previous phase, so he has already played a few games here, and he comes from playing well in Marbella as well (he reached the quarterfinals),” he analyzed.