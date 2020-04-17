The truth is that it does resonate a little to talk about Roger Federer and do it from what you have not won. When you mention the, according to many, the best in History, the indisputable GOAT, it is a complex exercise to start a debate about what is missing from your record. Especially when his accomplishments so eclipsing his handicaps. But we are in the week of Monte Carlo, one of the most picturesque tournaments on the circuit and one of the two Masters category events that the Swiss has not conquered. And that, of course, has had multiple opportunities to do so.

He may never have looked so close, to a single point of victory, as he did in Rome (the other Masters 1000 that is missing in its windows). That does not mean that the Principality tournament is a thorn for Roger, especially when we consider the number of times he reached the final instance. On three occasions, his great nemesis on clay stopped him, the man who has kept his account of great titles from being even more overwhelming: Rafael Nadal, Who else. And although it seemed that as the years passed the Swiss’s options were more and more diminished, Federer gave himself one last dance in 2014, the year in which Rafa was surprised by David Ferrer in the quarterfinals and in which the Swiss had defeated and convinced before the other great obstacle, Djokovic. There he faced Wawrinka… but it couldn’t be done either.

Since he lost in his first match against Vincent Spadea (He played the tournament as a guest) in 1999, Federer was defeated by Jiri Novak, Grosjean, Nalbandián and Gasquet until he could enjoy his first final in the tournament bathed by the Mediterranean. It was in the commonly accepted as the most prolific season of the Swiss, at a moment of his career simply Martian and that he would only see overshadowed by the presence of Rafa Nadal in land tournaments. Not even the 64 winners The Swiss were enough in the only and last final that would play five sets: 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3 and 7-6 (5) was the marker for a Nadal who had already cemented his status as best Earthman the year before. It was one of the first duels between the two in which Rafa stretched out the gum and made the match a real physical battle, a stage in which to grow.

There, the fate of the exchanges beyond the 4 blows favored the manacorí. 52% of points earned in exchanges between 4 and 6 strokes, 55% on rallies between 7 and 9 hits, and a developer 63% at points that went beyond 10 strokes. If we consider that a 62% of the rallies of that match went beyond 4 strokes, we see how that Rafa, still a newcomer, found in Monte Carlo his ideal garden to squeeze every point to the maximum, depriving Federer of his dreaded serve and continuation with the drive that on the ground was completely disabled.

A similar trend followed the two finals that came later. Roger did not stop attacking the impregnable fortress of Rafa, which cemented his reign in the Principality in 2007 and 2008. In those two finals, the Mallorcan did not even give up a set against that of Basel, beating him by doubles 6-4 and 7-5, respectively. As much as Federer did not stop trying, they were Nadal’s best years on the ground, those in which his explosiveness, his speed in displacement and his ability to return impossible balls were at their maximum. The altitude, at sea level, did not help Federer’s ball run, and in the end the Swiss always ended up stamping himself against the same wall.

These two finals marked one before and one after in its relationship with the Principality tournament. A surprise defeat against Wawrinka in 2009 caused Roger to only go to one edition of the next four, trying to preserve his physique and tennis and dosing more the kilometer counter. When he returned, after leaving behind the worst year of his career, 2014 saw him play renewed tennis and more aggressive, having gone through the period of changing the racket. Roger dodged a bullet in the quarterfinals against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, in what was his 950th career victory. After a very tight game and the convincing victory against Djokovic in the semifinals, and as we said before, without Rafa on his side, now yes, everything seemed on a tray for Federer to conquer the coveted title.

That was what the script dictated, wasn’t it? To make matters worse, the fate of the final seemed established. Stan Wawrinka, the Australian champion but still in the process of proving if that had been two great weeks and nothing else, was certainly nervous on the track, making many unforced errors on a gray day over the Principality. When the Swiss was only one tie-break from getting the title, he hesitated. One of those occasions when, under pressure, Federer plays with less margin than it should. Stan turned the game against a demoralized Roger in the third set and ended up taking his first Masters 1000 title.

It was possibly the best opportunity Roger had to succeed in Monaco. Even the best tennis players in history have tournaments where fate prevents you from being a champion. AND Monte Carlo will always be the cursed Principality of Federer.

