Monte Carlo Masters Delbonis: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 8:47 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Wednesday, fulfilling its commitment to the Round of 32 of the Monte Carlo Masters, Rafael Nadal Y Federico Dalbonis will face each other in a new chapter of the tournament ATP.

After two months since his last presentation, which took place in the Australian Open, the Spanish has overcome his annoyances and will compete again, this time compared to a rival against whom he has a positive record of four wins and zero losses. The manacorí, in addition, will attend the dispute with the first exempt round, while the Argentine was forced to overcome the French in that instance Adrian mannarino in order to advance in the tournament.

So that, Nadal is in search of his 12th cup of the competition, which has not risen since 2018 when he beat the Japanese Kei Nishikori. That year, likewise, coincides with the last in which he played one of his finals, being that the 2019 one took place between Fabio Fognini Y Dusan Lajovic and that of 2020 was not fully carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE NADAL – DALBONIS OF THE MASTERS OF MONTECARLO

The confrontation between Rafael Nadal Y Federico Dalbonis of Monte Carlo Mastes this will be done Wednesday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m., and can be seen in Spain through #Let’s go from Movistar.