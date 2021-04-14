Monte Carlo Masters 1000: Rafa Nadal – Dimitrov: schedule and where to watch the Monte Carlo Master match on TV

Updated 04/14/2021 – 17:50

Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov face in the round of 16 of the tennis tournament of Monte Carlo today Thursday, April 15. The Balearic Islands game will be played on the Rainier III court in the third shift of a day that starts at 11.00. Nadal hit the track at around 3 pm, after the meeting between Novak Djokovic and Daniel Evans.

Nadal, third seeded, he beat Federico Delbonis in the second round by 6-1 and 6-2. The Spaniard scored his 72nd victory in Monte Carlo since his debut in 2003. It was his first match since falling in the quarterfinals in February. Australian Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, fourteenth seed, comes to this match after beating the French Jrmy Chardy 7-6 (3), 6-4. Nadal and Dimitrov have met 14 times with 13 victories for the Spaniard. The Bulgarian’s only triumph came in 2016 in the Beijing quarterfinals. In 2019 (round of 16) and 2018 (semi-finals) They met in Monte Carlo with two wins for Nadal by the same result: 6-4, 6-1

Schedule and where to see today on TV the tennis match Nadal vs Dimitrov of the third round of the Masters 1000 Monte Carlo

The match between Rafa Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov third wave of Masters 1000 Monte Carlo I know how to play Today Thursday, April 15 on the Rainier III runway in the third shift of a day that begins at 11.00 hours. It can be followed live through the #Vamos channel in Movistar at around 3:00 p.m.

#Vamos and Movistar Deportes offer the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Jose Antonio Mielgo, Miguel ngel Calleja, MAC, and Borja Zugardi are in charge of the narration of the matches with the comments of Roberto Carretero and Guille Alcaide.

Also You can follow the game with live comments from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.