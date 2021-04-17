Monte Carlo Masters 1000: Monte Carlo Masters Semifinals; schedule and where to watch on TV: Evans – Tsitsipas and Rublev – Ruud

Updated 04/17/2021 – 10:25

The Monte Carlo Masters 1000 meet a new champion. The elimination in the quarterfinals of Rafa Nadal, winner of this tournament 11 times, and Fabio Fognini, winner of the last edition in 2019, leaves four semifinalists in search of inscribing his name for the first time in the palmars of this event on the ATP circuit.

The The semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters are held today, April 17. Daniel Evans and Stfanos Tsitsipas will face off from 1.30 pm on the Rainier III track. At the conclusion of this match, the other semi-final between Andrey Rublev and Casper Rudd will be played.

Evans comes to this match after having beaten Novak Djokovic in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals he beat David Goffin in three sets. Tsitisipas reached the semifinals after winning the first set at Alejandro Davidovich who later retired. Evans and Tsitisipas have met twice with wins for the Greek.

Rublev eliminated Rafa Nadal in three sets in the quarterfinals. For its part, Casper Rudd knocked out the current champion, the Italian Fabio Fognini, winner in 2019 (in 2020 the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic). Rubley and Rudd have met three times, always with victory for the Russian.

Schedule and where to watch the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 on TV today: Evans – Tsitsipas and Rublev – Ruud

The semifinal between Daniel Evans and Stfanos Tsistispas The Masters 1000 Monte Carlo will be played today Saturday April 17 at the Rainier III court starting at 1.30 pm. At its conclusion, the other semifinal will be played between Andrey Rublev and Casper Rudd. They can be followed live through the channel #Vamos en Movistar.

#Let’s go and Movistar Sports They offer the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Jose Antonio Mielgo, Miguel ngel Calleja, MAC, and Borja Zugardi are in charge of the narration of the matches with the comments of Roberto Carretero and Guille Alcaide.

You will also be able to know everything that happens in MARCA.com. Upon completion, you will be able to read the chronicle and the best analysis of what happened on the track.