“Monte Carlo is past, Barcelona is another opportunity”

Rafael Nadal The clay court tour began in Monte Carlo. Only his second tournament of the season, he lost to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. This Wednesday, around 4:00 p.m., he returns to the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy. It will be released against the Belarusian Illya Ivashka.

Nadal spoke on Tuesday about his situation before opening a path that he wishes would lead to his twelfth title at RCT Barcelona-1899, his club.

His status before debut: “I have done good training sessions, although in competition everything is a little different. I am looking forward and wanting to start. I arrive well, the track and the competition will determine where I am ”.

The rival: “He is playing well lately, he had good games in Marbella (Ivashka made the quarterfinals) and the previous one has passed, so he has already played several games here. I have competed very little these months, and the return to competition is always difficult. Monte Carlo was an important test, with very positive and negative things because I lost in the quarterfinals ”.

New opportunity at the Godó: “It’s another opportunity and that’s how I take it. Every week, every game, is important. Add positive things to get to the point I need to get when I play. There will be a little audience (maximum of 1,000), which is also important ”.

Conclusions after the defeat of Monte Carlo: “They were clear from the beginning, I don’t think we have to think about it any more. Is past. Defeats, even if they are neither pleasant nor positive, put everyone in their place. I hope to be ready in Barcelona, ​​at the level I need. It was a strange match beyond the loss to a great player like Rublev. I did things that were wrong and it was a bit of a surprise. When you come training very well it is a bit of a surprise. Other times you go just, it is more logical to lose. It happened and you have to understand the things that were done wrong so as not to repeat them. After a defeat, there are days of doubts, but we have to recover and I have trained with attitude and the necessary will to have the best possible sensations ”.

Win or not tournaments before Roland Garros: “I want to win tournaments before that are super important to me. You can win Roland Garros by winning tournaments before or not. It’s easier by winning tournaments. About 35 years old the situation is different. The goal is to put myself in a good position to be competitive ”.

Soccer Super League: “I don’t have a clear opinion. Something has been announced that is not one hundred percent clear to this day. I would not like to take a wrong step. We are all suffering with this pandemic, sports have been hit economically and it is logical that solutions are sought. I do not know if it is the correct decision or not, if football will benefit or not. I can be wrong when I give my opinions, but at least when I think about things I try to be informed and in this case I am not sufficiently informed to give an opinion ”.

Federer will play Roland Garros: “I had already spoken to him before. I think it’s a good thing for tennis in general. The first is good for him. And also for Roland Garros itself ”.

Two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon: “It was like this for I don’t know how many years. It changed a couple of years ago. It is a tough year for everyone, organizers, players. I want to be flexible to do this sport better. The more public there can be at Roland Garros, the better. I hope we get back to the normal schedule soon. I’m not a fan of complaining about everything right now, in these circumstances. “