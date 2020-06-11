The ex-colonel and former Salvadoran defense minister Inocente Montano completely disassociated himself this Wednesday from the massacre of the five Spanish Jesuits in 1989, a plan that he assures that he never met and that was not discussed in the key meeting with the then president of the country, Alfredo Cristiani, in which the military allegedly ordered the executions.

Montano testified today in the trial that continues in the Spanish National Court for the death of the Jesuits, including Ignacio Ellacuría, then rector of the Central American University and ideologist of Liberation Theology.

The exalted military command, for whom the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office requests 150 years in prison, distanced himself from any decision, design or execution of the murders, of which he was never informed by anyone, not even by the military, much less by Cristiani, since “ Ellacuría was one of the people closest to the president and helped him a lot in achieving the peace agreements. ”

In fact, Montano exonerated the Government of El Salvador and the military leadership led by “La Tandona” from these events, a promotion of which he was a part and which held high positions in the armed forces during the Salvadoran civil war, but which – he pointed out – he did not dedicate himself to instilling terror into the population.

“No, we were part of an elected government,” said the accused, the first Salvadoran military man who responds to these events before the Spanish Justice.

“At no time did neither the Government nor we in the high command agree that this situation has been reached,” Montano said in his interrogation of just one hour and in which he only answered questions from his lawyer, although with visible difficulties to be able to listen and understand the issues.

The only thing that the already seventy-year-old Montano, in provisional prison since his delivery to Spain in 2017, recognized is his participation in the key meeting of November 15 with the high command and the president in which he was supposedly given the order to assassinate the Jesuits, although he denied today that it was discussed.

There they met “to inform Cristiani of how delicate the situation was”, with information that the rebels were already infiltrated in the capital and were preparing to attack it, despite which “the high command did not dare to attack the FMLN because it was going to be a terrible massacre and it meant a lot of collateral damage. “

But there was no indication of murdering the Jesuits. “No, not that, militarily there were never any pretenses to harm him (Ellacuría), the Church or the University itself” because “there was no clear awareness that they were participating with the FMLN politically and militarily.”

So much so that he always thought that “it had been the Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation (FMLN) -that he called a terrorist organization- that had committed the murder of priests” and not the military, as was later “discovered” years later in the Truth Commission of the Central American country.

To such an extent did he dissociate himself from the massacre that when it occurred he did not try to cover them up but, on the contrary, offered to collaborate in their clarification and even asked for help from the US and the Spanish Government to help them in the investigation, Montano said today .

In fact, he was blunt when he said that “he had absolutely nothing against Ellacuría, although he later charged him by stating that“ the coup d’état against General Romero in 1979 was the product of Ellacuría’s influence ”and that this“ he appears in photos training 10 or 12 year olds to drive the AK47 ”.

But again and again Montano denied being seen as a military target. What happened was that in the days prior to the massacre, news came to them that the rebels had brought weapons into the Central American University (UCA) as a warehouse and for this reason they sent soldiers from the Atlácatl battalion, the alleged executor of the crime, to practice a registry accompanied by Salvadoran Intelligence.

This registry was ordered by the then Chief of the General Staff, René Ponce, who entrusted it to Colonel Guillermo Benavides, sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1992, amnestied in 1993 and captured again in 2016 to serve the prison sentence.

“They gave the order to Benavides to send people to investigate and counter any threat, that was the situation,” he said, but not before denying the words of the colonel who accused him of being in the decision-making group for the murders. “I don’t know where that comment came from,” said the former military man.

Montano defended himself by referring to the fact that neither the Truth Commission nor the Inter-American Commission summoned him to question him.

“I was lucky not to have been considered necessary to testify because the crime was committed by soldiers, not police, who were those who depended on me,” he said, recalling that his competence as vice minister of Public Security was limited to the police forces, non-military.