Montañesa achieves a draw against Sants (1-1)

06/13/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

The Sants and the Mountain they tied one in the Football Camp de l’Energia during their last game in the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Sunday. The Sants He arrived at the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning in the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against CF Pobla de Mafumet at home (1-2) and the other before Santfeliuenc in his fiefdom (2-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Mountain reaped a tie to one against the Figueres, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in third position, while the Mountain he stayed in tenth place at the end of the duel.

During the first part of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half started face to face for him Sants, which premiered its light with a goal from Vila at 51 minutes. But later the Mountain reacted and equalized the contest through a bit of Verdu just before the final whistle, specifically in 89, concluding the duel with the score of 1-1.

The technician of the Sants, Tito Lossio, gave entry to the field to Gabaldon, Berenguer, Lucea, Bejarano and Subias to replace Favio Osorio, Abdul, Eric Ruiz, Michu Y towers, while on the part of the Mountain, Ramon Calderé replaced Castillejo, Navarrese, Soriano Y Martin for Brian, Mountains, Marc Garcia Y Bidari garcia.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of three cards were shown. By the Sants the referee sanctioned with yellow to Berenguer, while in the Nou Barris team he admonished Joshua and with red to Joshua (2 yellow).

At the moment, the Sants is left with 41 points and Mountain with 16 points.

Data sheetSants:Pau Llasera, David Cura, Domingo, Cristian, Torres (Subias, min.69), Torrentbo, Eric Ruiz (Lucea, min.58), Abdul (Berenguer, min.46), Favio Osorio (Gabaldon, min.46), Vila and Michu (Bejarano, min.69)Highlander:Segovia, Joshua, Alex Alba, Hayek, Montes (Navarro, min.56), Vergara, Verdú, Marc García (Soriano, min.65), Brian (Castillejo, min.47), Ruiz and Bidari García (Martin, min. 65)Stadium:Football Camp de l’EnergiaGoals:Vila (1-0, min. 51) and Verdú (1-1, min. 89)